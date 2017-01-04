ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0470 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 04 17 08:09 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0428

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0410

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0415

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0521

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0480


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0445, Target: 1.0345, Stop: 1.0480

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0470, Target: 1.0360, Stop: 1.0505

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has rebounded after falling to 1.0340 yesterday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to previous support at 1.0445-50 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0465-70 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0592-1.0340) and resistance at 1.0490 should remain intact, bring another decline, below 1.0390 support would signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, bring weakness to 1.0360, then retest of this yesterday's low.

In view of this, would be prudent to sell euro on further subsequent recovery as 1.0465-70 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0592-1.0340) should limit upside. Above yesterday's high at 1.0490 would abort and signal a temporary low has been formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0530-40.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

