Feb 22 17 07:46 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0514
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0534
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0551
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0627
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0600
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0590
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
The single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0556 and broke below indicated support at 1.0521, adding credence to our bearish view that recent decline from 1.0829 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.0500 and later towards 1.0470-80 but reckon support at 1.0454 would hold on first testing due to oversold condition, bring rebound later.
In view of this, we are looking to sell euro again on recovery as said resistance at 1.0556 should limit upside, bring another decline. Above 1.0585-90 would defer and risk rebound to 1.0600-05 but only break of minor resistance at 1.0633 would abort and signal low is formed.
