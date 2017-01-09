<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0543



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0532



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0570



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0571



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0507

New strategy :



Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency rose briefly to 1.0623, lack of follow through buying on break of previous resistance at 1.0615 and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation below this level would be seen with mild downside bias, break of the lower Kumo (now at 1.0507) would bring weakness to 1.0482 (previous support and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0623) but reckon 1.0445-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would hold.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0570) should limit upside. Above 1.0600 would risk test of said resistance at 1.0623 but break there is needed to revive bullishness and extend the rise from 1.0340 low for retest of 1.0654 resistance first.