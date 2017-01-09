|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 09 17 08:22 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0543
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0532
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0570
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0571
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0507
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the single currency rose briefly to 1.0623, lack of follow through buying on break of previous resistance at 1.0615 and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation below this level would be seen with mild downside bias, break of the lower Kumo (now at 1.0507) would bring weakness to 1.0482 (previous support and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0623) but reckon 1.0445-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would hold.
In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0570) should limit upside. Above 1.0600 would risk test of said resistance at 1.0623 but break there is needed to revive bullishness and extend the rise from 1.0340 low for retest of 1.0654 resistance first.
