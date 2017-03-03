|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Mar 03 17 06:51 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0520
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0512
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0521
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0572
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0544
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the single currency has recovered after holding above indicated support at 1.0493 (last week’s low), retaining our view that minor consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0544-46 (current level of the lower Kumo and minor resistance), however, resistance at 1.0572 should cap upside and bring another decline later, a break of said support at 1.0493 would confirm early decline from 1.0829 has resumed for further selloff to 1.0470 and then towards previous support at 1.0454.
In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 1.0572 should limit upside. Only break of resistance at 1.0631 would abort and signal temporary low has been formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.
