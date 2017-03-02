<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0533



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0537



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0543



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0591



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0582





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0580, Target: 1.0480, Stop: 1.0615



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0580, Target: 1.0480, Stop: 1.0615



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although euro has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0572, reckon downside would be limited to yesterday’s low at 1.0514 and bring another bounce to said resistance but price should falter below 1.0590, bring another decline later, break of 1.0514 would extend fall to support at 1.0493, however, break there is needed to signal early decline from 1.0829 has resumed for further selloff to 1.0470 and then towards previous support at 1.0454.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery as 1.0590 should limit upside. Only break of resistance at 10631 would abort and signal temporary low has been formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.