Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0555



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0534



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0575



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0546





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620



Position : -



Target : - Stop : -





Although the single currency rebounded after falling to 1.0493 yesterday and suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0587-89 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493 and previous resistance) and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.0493 would extend recent decline from 1.0829 top to 1.0470-80 but still reckon support at 1.0454 would remain intact.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on further subsequent recovery as resistance at 1.0589 should limit upside, bring another decline. Above 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493) would abort and signal low is formed, risk test of indicated resistance at 1.0633.