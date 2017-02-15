<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0574



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0576



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0598



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0630



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0616





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0645, Target: 1.0745, Stop: 1.0610



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0635, Target: 1.0535, Stop: 1.0670



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has recovered after finding support at 1.0561, suggesting minor consolidation would be seen and corrective bounce to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0598) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon resistance at 1.0634 would limit upside and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.0561 would extend recent decline to 1.0545-50 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.0525-30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0829) and reckon 1.0500 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on subsequent rebound as said resistance at 1.0634 should limit upside. Above resistance at 1.0658 would abort and signal low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound towards 1.0690-00 later.