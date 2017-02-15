|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 15 17 08:01 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0574
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0576
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0598
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0630
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0616
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.0645, Target: 1.0745, Stop: 1.0610
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0635, Target: 1.0535, Stop: 1.0670
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the single currency has recovered after finding support at 1.0561, suggesting minor consolidation would be seen and corrective bounce to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0598) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon resistance at 1.0634 would limit upside and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.0561 would extend recent decline to 1.0545-50 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.0525-30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0829) and reckon 1.0500 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on subsequent rebound as said resistance at 1.0634 should limit upside. Above resistance at 1.0658 would abort and signal low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound towards 1.0690-00 later.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT