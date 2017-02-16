<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0606



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0608



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0573



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0610



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0587





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0635, Target: 1.0525, Stop: 1.0670



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690



O.C.O.



Buy at 1.0550, Target: 1.0650, Stop: 1.0515



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency found good support at 1.0521 yesterday and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting low is formed there and consolidation above this level would be seen with upside bias for retracement of recent decline, hence gain to 1.0634-39 (previous resistance and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) is likely, however, reckon previous resistance at 1.0658 would limit upside and bring retreat later, below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0573) would bring weakness too 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may staged another rebound later.



In view of this, whilst we are looking to sell euro on further subsequent rebound as 1.0658 resistance should limit upside, we would also buy on pullback as 1.0540-50 should limit downside. Above 1.0675 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) would signal recent decline has ended and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).