Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0536



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0490



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0433



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0411



Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0470, stopped at 1.0505



Position : - Short at 1.0470



Target : -



Stop : - 1.0505



New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite this week's initially brief fall to 1.0340, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.0352 and the subsequent stronger-than-expected rebound suggest a temporary low has possibly been formed at 1.0340 and upside risk is seen for retracement of recent decline, above intra-day resistance at 1.0575 would extend gain to previous resistance at 1.0592 but price should falter well below last week's high at 1.0654, bring retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0490) would suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed, bring weakness to 1.0450 but break of 1.0430-35 is needed to add credence to this view and suggest the rebound from 1.0340 is possibly over.