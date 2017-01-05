ActionForex.com
Jan 05 09:04 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 05 17 08:26 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0534

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0536

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0490

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0433

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0411

Original strategy  :

Sold at 1.0470, stopped at 1.0505

Position : - Short at 1.0470

Target :  -

Stop : - 1.0505

New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite this week's initially brief fall to 1.0340, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.0352 and the subsequent stronger-than-expected rebound suggest a temporary low has possibly been formed at 1.0340 and upside risk is seen for retracement of recent decline, above intra-day resistance at 1.0575 would extend gain to previous resistance at 1.0592 but price should falter well below last week's high at 1.0654, bring retreat later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0490) would suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed, bring weakness to 1.0450 but break of 1.0430-35 is needed to add credence to this view and suggest the rebound from 1.0340 is possibly over.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.