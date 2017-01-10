<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0598



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0602



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0569



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0553



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0551



New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0511 yesterday and has risen again, suggesting the rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.0630, then 1.0652-54 (50% projection of 1.0340-1.0623 measuring from 1.0511 and previous resistance), however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0685-90 (61.8% projection), risk from there is seen for a retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0569) would defer and risk weakness to 1.0550 but said yesterday's low at 1.0511 should remain intact.