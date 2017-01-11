|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Written by Action Forex
Jan 11 17 07:23 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0560
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0552
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0578
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0652
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0569
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite yesterday’s brief rise to 1.0627, lack of follow through buying on break of previous resistance at 1.0623 and the subsequent retreat has retained our view that further consolidation would take place and weakness to 1.0525-30 cannot be ruled out, however, as long as support at 1.0511 holds, prospect of another rebound remains, above 1.0600-05 would bring another test of said yesterday’s high at 1.0627 but break there is needed to extend the rise from 1.0340 low for further gain to 1.0652-54 (50% projection of 1.0340-1.0623 measuring from 1.0511 and previous resistance) but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0685-90 (61.8% projection), risk from there is seen for a retreat later.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below said support at 1.0511 would signal top has been formed at 1.0627, bring further fall to 1.0475-80 and then towards 1.0450, however, previous resistance at 1.0434 should contain downside, bring another rebound.
