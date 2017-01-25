ActionForex.com
Jan 25 08:57 GMT

Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 25 17 07:06 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0718

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0728

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0746

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0749

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0699


Original strategy  :

Buy at 1.0700, Target: 1.0800, Stop: 1.0665

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite yesterday's marginal rise to 1.0775, lack of follow through buying and current retreat (Tenkan-Sen crossed below the Kijun-Sen) suggest consolidation below this level would be seen and below previous resistance at 1.0694 (now support) would bring retracement of recent rise to 1.0680-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and then 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but reckon support at 1.0625 would remain intact and bring another rise later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0746) would bring retest of 1.0775 but only break there would signal recent rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress for headway to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579), however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0825-30 and price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589).
 

