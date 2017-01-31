<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0699



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0699



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0673



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0712



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0710





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency dropped quite sharply to 1.0620, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.0625 and the subsequent rebound suggest low has possibly been formed there yesterday, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain towards resistance at 1.0740, however, a sustained breach above there is needed to signal the erratic fall from last week's high of 1.0775 has ended, bring another rise towards this level later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0671) would risk weakness to 1.0640 but only break of said yesterday's low at 1.0620 would revive bearishness and extend decline towards 1.0589 later.