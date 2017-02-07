ActionForex.com
Feb 07 08:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 07 17 07:15 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0699

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0720

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0735

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0771

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0771


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has fallen again after brief bounce to 1.0755, suggesting the decline from 1.0829 top (last week’s high) is still in progress and downside risk remains for weakness to 1.0670-75, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 1.0650 and reckon support at 1.0620 would hold from here, bring rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0720 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0755 but break of this level is needed to signal low is in place, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0780 first, however, resistance at 1.0799 should hold from here.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.