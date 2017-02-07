<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0699



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0720



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0735



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0771



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0771





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has fallen again after brief bounce to 1.0755, suggesting the decline from 1.0829 top (last week’s high) is still in progress and downside risk remains for weakness to 1.0670-75, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 1.0650 and reckon support at 1.0620 would hold from here, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.0720 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0755 but break of this level is needed to signal low is in place, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0780 first, however, resistance at 1.0799 should hold from here.