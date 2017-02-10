<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0657



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0659



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0680



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0688



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0683





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0645, Target: 1.0745, Stop: 1.0610



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has remained under pressure after retreating from 1.0714, suggesting near term downside risk remains for weakness to this week’s low at 1.0640 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to revive bearishness and extend recent decline to previous support at 1.0620, below there would extend recent decline to 1.0590-00 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.0550, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0680) would prolong consolidation above said this week’s low at 1.0640 and bring another bounce towards said resistance at 1.0714 but break there would signal low has been formed, bring a stronger rebound for retracement of recent decline to resistance at 1.0755 first.