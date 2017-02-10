ActionForex.com
Feb 10 08:09 GMT

Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 10 17 07:24 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0657

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0659

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0680

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0688

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0683


Original strategy  :

Buy at 1.0645, Target: 1.0745, Stop: 1.0610

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has remained under pressure after retreating from 1.0714, suggesting near term downside risk remains for weakness to this week’s low at 1.0640 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to revive bearishness and extend recent decline to previous support at 1.0620, below there would extend recent decline to 1.0590-00 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.0550, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0680) would prolong consolidation above said this week’s low at 1.0640 and bring another bounce towards said resistance at 1.0714 but break there would signal low has been formed, bring a stronger rebound for retracement of recent decline to resistance at 1.0755 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

