Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Stand aside
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 13 17 06:22 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0633

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0625

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0636

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0677

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0669


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The single currency recovered after falling to 1.0607 on Friday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0660-65 cannot be ruled out, however, break above the upper Kumo (now at 1.0677) is needed to add credence to this view, bring a stronger rebound towards resistance at 1.0714 which is likely to hold from here, bring another decline later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below said Friday’s low at 1.0607 would extend recent decline to 1.0590 and possibly towards 1.0570 but loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below latter level and reckon 1.0550 would hold on first testing, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later.

 

