Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Action Forex
Feb 14 17 09:06 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0620
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0613
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0625
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0659
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0632
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the single currency has recovered after finding support at 1.0591, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to 1.0658-59 (previous resistance and current level of the upper Kumo) cannot be ruled out, however, a firm break above there is needed to signal low is formed, bring retracement of recent decline to 1.0680 and possibly towards resistance at 1.0714 which is likely to hold from here, bring another decline later.
On the downside, below 1.0605-10 would bring retest of 1.0591 but break there is needed to signal recent decline has resumed and extend further fall to 1.0570 but loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below there and reckon 1.0550 would hold on first testing, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
