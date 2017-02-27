ActionForex.com
Feb 27 08:29 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 27 17 08:00 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0579

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0566

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0585

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0573

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0544


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency retreated after rising to 1.0618 on Friday and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.0550, break of 1.0537 support is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0493 has ended there, bring further fall towards this level later.

On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.0600 cannot be ruled out, break of said resistance at 1.0618 is needed to signal the rise from 1.0493 is still in progress for gain to resistance at 1.0633, break there would confirm low has been formed at 1.0493 last week, bring further rise to 1.0650-60 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.