Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0566



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0585



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0573



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0544





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency retreated after rising to 1.0618 on Friday and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.0550, break of 1.0537 support is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0493 has ended there, bring further fall towards this level later.



On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.0600 cannot be ruled out, break of said resistance at 1.0618 is needed to signal the rise from 1.0493 is still in progress for gain to resistance at 1.0633, break there would confirm low has been formed at 1.0493 last week, bring further rise to 1.0650-60 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.