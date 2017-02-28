|
Action Forex
Feb 28 17 08:13 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0583
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0587
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0598
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0578
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0574
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the single currency rose again yesterday, lack of follow through buying and the subsequent retreat suggest consolidation below this level would be seen and test of support at 1.0551 cannot be ruled out, however, a break below there is needed to signal top is formed, bring further fall to 1.0537, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the rebound from 1.0493 has ended, then retest of this level would follow.
In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above 1.0610 would bring another test of 1.0631-33 resistance, break there would extend the erratic rise from 1.0493 (last week’s low) to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.
