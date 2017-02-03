<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0763



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0759



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0787



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0774



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0748





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0740, stopped profit at 1.0760



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : -



Stop : - 1.0760





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency resumed recent rise and rose to as high as 1,0829 yesterday, lack of follow through buying and the subsequent sharp retreat deferred our bullishness and suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and weakness towards 1.0724-31 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829 and previous support) cannot be ruled out, however, a break below there is needed to signal top has been formed, bring further fall to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but support at 1.0684 should hold on first testing.



In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0787) and price should falter well below said resistance at 1.0829 (yesterday’s high), bring another retreat later.