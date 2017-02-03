ActionForex.com
Feb 03 08:00 GMT

Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Stopped profit and stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 03 17 07:42 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0763

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0759

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0787

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0774

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0748


Original strategy  :

Bought at 1.0740, stopped profit at 1.0760

Position : - Long at 1.0740

Target :  -

Stop : - 1.0760


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency resumed recent rise and rose to as high as 1,0829 yesterday, lack of follow through buying and the subsequent sharp retreat deferred our bullishness and suggests consolidation below this level would be seen and weakness towards 1.0724-31 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829 and previous support) cannot be ruled out, however, a break below there is needed to signal top has been formed, bring further fall to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but support at 1.0684 should hold on first testing.

In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0787) and price should falter well below said resistance at 1.0829 (yesterday’s high), bring another retreat later.
 

