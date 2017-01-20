|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 20 17 08:30 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2332
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2349
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2315
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2288
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2238
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable rebounded after finding support at 1.2253 yesterday, outlook remains consolidative and reckon upside would be limited to 1.2375-80 and downside risk remains for another corrective fall to 1.2300, then towards said support at 1.2253 but still reckon downside would be limited to 1.2200-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416) and bring another rise later, above 1.2400 would suggest the pullback from 1.2416 has ended, bring retest of 1.2416, then towards previous resistance at 1.2433.
In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on next corrective fall as 1.2201-02 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2416 and current level of the lower Kumo) should limit downside. A sustained breach below this level would abort and signal top has been formed, risk further fall to 1.2150-55 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) first.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT