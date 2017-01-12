<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2299





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2240



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2175



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2182



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2164





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2240, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2205



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable fell briefly to 1.2038, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rally above resistance at 1.2272 signal a temporary low has been made there (medium term downtrend is not ready to resume yet), hence upside bias is seen for the strong rebound from there to bring retracement of recent decline and further gain to 1.2340-50, then 1.2475-80 would be seen, however, near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2400-05 (100% projection of 1.2038-1.2272 measuring from 1.2168) and price should falter below resistance at 1.2433, bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.2240) should limit downside and bring another rise later. Below 1.2215-20 would defer and risk deeper correction to 1.2195-00 but still reckon support at 1.2168 would remain intact and bring another rally to aforesaid upside targets.