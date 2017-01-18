|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 18 17 09:12 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2313
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2347
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2265
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2110
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2070
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2260, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2225
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2260, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2225
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable has retreated after rising to 1.2416, suggesting consolidation would be seen and initial downside risk is for weakness to 1.2260-65 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2017-1.2416), however, reckon renewed buying interest would emerge there and bring another rise later, break of said resistance would signal the reversal from 1.1986 low is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.2433, break there would encourage for headway to 1.2470-80.
In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on dips as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2265) should limit downside. A drop below previous resistance at 1.2233 (now support) would defer and risk test of 1.2215-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2017-1.2416) but break there is needed to confirm top is formed.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT