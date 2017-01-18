<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2313





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2347



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2265



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2110



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2070





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2260, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2225



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2260, Target: 1.2400, Stop: 1.2225



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable has retreated after rising to 1.2416, suggesting consolidation would be seen and initial downside risk is for weakness to 1.2260-65 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2017-1.2416), however, reckon renewed buying interest would emerge there and bring another rise later, break of said resistance would signal the reversal from 1.1986 low is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.2433, break there would encourage for headway to 1.2470-80.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on dips as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2265) should limit downside. A drop below previous resistance at 1.2233 (now support) would defer and risk test of 1.2215-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2017-1.2416) but break there is needed to confirm top is formed.