|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 06 17 09:00 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2384
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2399
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2352
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2220
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2281
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2325, Target: 1.2425, Stop: 1.2290
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2325, Target: 1.2425, Stop: 1.2290
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Yesterday's rally above previous resistance at 1.2388 on dollar's broad-based selloff adds credence to our view that a temporary low has been formed at 1.2199 earlier this week and although cable has retreated from 1.2433, reckon downside would be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2352) and the upper Kumo (now at 1.2320) should hold, bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.2433 would extend gain to 1.2450 and later 1.2485-90 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2775-1.2199), however, overbought condition should limit upside to previous resistance at 1.2510.
In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as 1.2320-30 should limit downside. Only below 1.2275-80 would abort and signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.2255-60 first but reckon 1.2220-25 would contain downside, bring another rebound.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT