Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Mar 01 17 08:47 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2369
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2378
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2411
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2477
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2434
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2350, Target: 1.2450, Stop: 1.2315
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable has dropped on dollar’s broad-based strength and weakness towards support at 1.2347 cannot be ruled out, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon downside would be limited and bring rebound later, above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2411) would bring recovery to 12440-50 but price should falter below resistance at 1.2471-79, bring another decline later.
In view of this, we are inclined to buy cable on dips. A firm break below said support at 1.23476 would signal early decline from 1.2706 has resumed and extend weakness towards 1.2300-10 but loss of near term downward momentum should limit downside to 1.2270-75 and bring rebound.
