<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2369





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2378



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2411



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2477



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2434





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2350, Target: 1.2450, Stop: 1.2315



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable has dropped on dollar’s broad-based strength and weakness towards support at 1.2347 cannot be ruled out, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon downside would be limited and bring rebound later, above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2411) would bring recovery to 12440-50 but price should falter below resistance at 1.2471-79, bring another decline later.



In view of this, we are inclined to buy cable on dips. A firm break below said support at 1.23476 would signal early decline from 1.2706 has resumed and extend weakness towards 1.2300-10 but loss of near term downward momentum should limit downside to 1.2270-75 and bring rebound.