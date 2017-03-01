ActionForex.com
Mar 01 10:00 GMT

Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2350 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 01 17 08:47 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2369


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2378

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2411

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2477

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2434


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2350, Target: 1.2450, Stop: 1.2315

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable has dropped on dollar’s broad-based strength and weakness towards support at 1.2347 cannot be ruled out, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon downside would be limited and bring rebound later, above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2411) would bring recovery to 12440-50 but price should falter below resistance at 1.2471-79, bring another decline later.

In view of this, we are inclined to buy cable on dips. A firm break below said support at 1.23476 would signal early decline from 1.2706 has resumed and extend weakness towards 1.2300-10 but loss of near term downward momentum should limit downside to 1.2270-75 and bring rebound.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

