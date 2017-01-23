<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2447





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2427



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2367



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2333



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2313





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2205, Target: 1.2340, Stop: 1.2170



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable has rallied after finding renewed buying interest at 1.2261 on Friday and broke above last week's high at 1.2416 as well as previous resistance at 1.2433, adding credence to our bullish view for resumption of the rise from 1.1986 low, hence upside bias remains for further gain to 1.2475-80 and possibly 1.2500 would be seen, however, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2515-20 (61.8% projection of 1.1998-1.2416 measuring from 1.2253).



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2372 (now support) should limit downside and bring another upmove. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2367) would defer and risk correction to the upper Kumo (now at 1.2333) but the lower Kumo (now at 1.2313) should hold.