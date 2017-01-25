ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2400 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 25 17 07:14 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2496


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2518

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2481

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2500

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2404


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2400, Target: 1.2535, Stop: 1.2365

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2400, Target: 1.2535, Stop: 1.2365

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable staged a strong rebound after finding support at 1.2419, break of resistance at 1.2546 is needed to signal recent rise from 1.1986 low has resumed and extend further gain to 1.2565-70 and later towards 1.2600, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2635, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy cable on subsequent pullback as 1.2400 should limit downside, bring another upmove. A drop below another previous resistance at 1.2372 would abort and suggest top is possibly formed, risk retracement of recent upmove to 1.2330-40 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2546) first.
 

