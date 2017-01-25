<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2496





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2518



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2481



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2500



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2404





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2400, Target: 1.2535, Stop: 1.2365



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2400, Target: 1.2535, Stop: 1.2365



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable staged a strong rebound after finding support at 1.2419, break of resistance at 1.2546 is needed to signal recent rise from 1.1986 low has resumed and extend further gain to 1.2565-70 and later towards 1.2600, however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2635, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy cable on subsequent pullback as 1.2400 should limit downside, bring another upmove. A drop below another previous resistance at 1.2372 would abort and suggest top is possibly formed, risk retracement of recent upmove to 1.2330-40 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1986-1.2546) first.