GBP/USD - 1.2484
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2504
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2485
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2381
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2352
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2415, Target: 1.2545, Stop: 1.2380
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has eased after rising to 1.2546, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 1.2450 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon previous resistance at 1.2416 would turn into support and contain downside, bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.2546 would extend recent upmove from 1.1986 low to 1.2565-70 and later towards 1.2600 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2635, bring retreat later.
In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2416 (now support) should limit downside and bring another upmove. A drop below another previous resistance at 1.2372 would abort and suggest top is possibly formed, risk test of the lower Kumo (now at 1.2352).
