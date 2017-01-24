ActionForex.com
Jan 24 10:13 GMT

Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2415 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 24 17 08:33 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2484


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2504

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2485

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2381

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2352


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2375, Target: 1.2475, Stop: 1.2340

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2415, Target: 1.2545, Stop: 1.2380

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has eased after rising to 1.2546, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 1.2450 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon previous resistance at 1.2416 would turn into support and contain downside, bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.2546 would extend recent upmove from 1.1986 low to 1.2565-70 and later towards 1.2600 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2635, bring retreat later.

In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2416 (now support) should limit downside and bring another upmove. A drop below another previous resistance at 1.2372 would abort and suggest top is possibly formed, risk test of the lower Kumo (now at 1.2352).
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

