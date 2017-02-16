<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2482





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2471



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2436



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2496



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2478





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2425, Target: 1.2525, Stop: 1.2390



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has rebounded after yesterday;s brief fall to 1.2383, suggesting the retreat from 1.2582 has ended there and further choppy trading within early established range would be seen and recovery to 1.2520-25 is likely, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2549 resistance and price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2582, bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to turn long on dips but one should exit on such rebound. Below said support at 1.2383 would revive bearishness an extend weakness to previous support at 1.2347 (last week’s low) which is likely to hold from here.