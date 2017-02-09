|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 09 17 07:23 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2511
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2520
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2513
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2471
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2447
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2490, Target: 1.2590, Stop: 1.2455
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2450, Target: 1.2570, Stop: 1.2415
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable has retreated from 1.2550 and consolidation below this level would be seen, as the strong rebound from 1.2347 suggests low has been formed there, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.2447) and bring another rebound later, above said resistance at 1.2550 would add credence to this view and extend gain to 1.2575-80 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2600 and reckon 1.2615-20 would hold from here.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy cable on pullback as 1.2445-50 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.2425-30 would defer and risk weakness to 1.2400, however, reckon downside would be limited and price should stay above said support at 1.2347, bring another rebound later.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT