Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2450 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 09 17 07:23 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2511


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2520

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2513

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2471

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2447


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2490, Target: 1.2590, Stop: 1.2455

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2450, Target: 1.2570, Stop: 1.2415

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable has retreated from 1.2550 and consolidation below this level would be seen, as the strong rebound from 1.2347 suggests low has been formed there, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.2447) and bring another rebound later, above said resistance at 1.2550 would add credence to this view and extend gain to 1.2575-80 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2600 and reckon 1.2615-20 would hold from here.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy cable on pullback as 1.2445-50 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.2425-30 would defer and risk weakness to 1.2400, however, reckon downside would be limited and price should stay above said support at 1.2347, bring another rebound later.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

