Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2520



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2513



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2471



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2447





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2490, Target: 1.2590, Stop: 1.2455



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2450, Target: 1.2570, Stop: 1.2415



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable has retreated from 1.2550 and consolidation below this level would be seen, as the strong rebound from 1.2347 suggests low has been formed there, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.2447) and bring another rebound later, above said resistance at 1.2550 would add credence to this view and extend gain to 1.2575-80 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2600 and reckon 1.2615-20 would hold from here.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy cable on pullback as 1.2445-50 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.2425-30 would defer and risk weakness to 1.2400, however, reckon downside would be limited and price should stay above said support at 1.2347, bring another rebound later.