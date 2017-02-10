|
Feb 10 17 07:29 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2505
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2506
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2536
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2517
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2449
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2450, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2415
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2450, Target: 1.2580, Stop: 1.2415
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has retreated after rising to 1.2582 yesterday, retaining our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 1.2460-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2347-1.2582) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon downside would be limited to 1.2470-75 and reckon the lower Kumo (now at 1.2449) would contain weakness and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.2582 would extend the rise from 1.2347 to 1.2600 but as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2615-20 and 1.2650 should hold from here, price should falter well below last week’s high at 1.2706, bring retreat later.
In view of this, would be prudent to buy cable on further subsequent pullback as 1.2450 should limit downside. Below 1.2420-25 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.2347 has ended instead, risk further fall to 1.2400 first.
