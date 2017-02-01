|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 01 17 08:16 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2571
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2566
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2534
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2510
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2505
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2515, Target: 1.2645, Stop: 1.2480
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2515, Target: 1.2645, Stop: 1.2480
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable found good support at 1.2412 and staged a strong rebound above indicated resistance at 1.2519 (now support), suggesting low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for test of 1.2601 resistance, however, break there is needed to signal the correction from last week's high at 1.2674 has ended, bring further gain to 1.2645-50 but said resistance at 1.2674 should hold from here.
In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as said previous resistance at 1.2519 should limit downside, bring another rise. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2505) would defer and risk weakness to 1.2465-70, however, sterling should stay above said support at 1.2412, bring another rebound later.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT