Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2566



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2534



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2510



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2505





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2515, Target: 1.2645, Stop: 1.2480



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable found good support at 1.2412 and staged a strong rebound above indicated resistance at 1.2519 (now support), suggesting low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for test of 1.2601 resistance, however, break there is needed to signal the correction from last week's high at 1.2674 has ended, bring further gain to 1.2645-50 but said resistance at 1.2674 should hold from here.



In view of this, we are looking to buy cable on pullback as said previous resistance at 1.2519 should limit downside, bring another rise. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2505) would defer and risk weakness to 1.2465-70, however, sterling should stay above said support at 1.2412, bring another rebound later.