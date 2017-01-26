|
GBP/USD - 1.2640
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2645
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2577
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2501
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2476
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2520, Target: 1.2625, Stop: 1.2485
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2565, Target: 1.2665, Stop: 1.2530
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has maintained a firm undertone after breaking indicated resistance at 1.2546, adding credence to our bullish view that recent rise from 1.1986 low is still in progress and may extend further gain towards 1.2680-85 (100% projection of 1.1986-1.2416 measuring from 1.2253), however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2710-15 (100% projection of 1.2261-1.2546 measuring from 1.2419), risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2546 should turn into support and contain downside, bring another rise. Only Below support at 1.2491 would abort and signal top is formed instead.
