ActionForex.com
Jan 26 09:13 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2565 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 26 17 07:30 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2640


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2645

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2577

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2501

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2476


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2520, Target: 1.2625, Stop: 1.2485

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2565, Target: 1.2665, Stop: 1.2530

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has maintained a firm undertone after breaking indicated resistance at 1.2546, adding credence to our bullish view that recent rise from 1.1986 low is still in progress and may extend further gain towards 1.2680-85 (100% projection of 1.1986-1.2416 measuring from 1.2253), however, loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2710-15 (100% projection of 1.2261-1.2546 measuring from 1.2419), risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy cable on pullback as previous resistance at 1.2546 should turn into support and contain downside, bring another rise. Only Below support at 1.2491 would abort and signal top is formed instead.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.