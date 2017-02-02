<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2665





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2668



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2612



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2542



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2505





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.2550, Target: 1.2670, Stop: 1.2515



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.2600, Target: 1.2700, Stop: 1.2565



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has maintained a firm undertone after this week’s rally, adding credence to our bullish view that recent upmove from 1.1986 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2700-10, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2740-50 and price should falter below previous strong resistance at 1.2775, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy cable on subsequent pullback as previous resistance at 1.2597 should turn into support and bring another rise later. Only below said support at 1.2543 would abort and suggest top is formed instead risk further fall to another previous resistance at 1.2519 (now support).