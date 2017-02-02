ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Buy at 1.2600 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 02 17 08:01 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2665


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2668

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2612

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2542

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2505


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.2550, Target: 1.2670, Stop: 1.2515

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.2600, Target: 1.2700, Stop: 1.2565

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has maintained a firm undertone after this week’s rally, adding credence to our bullish view that recent upmove from 1.1986 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2700-10, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2740-50 and price should falter below previous strong resistance at 1.2775, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy cable on subsequent pullback as previous resistance at 1.2597 should turn into support and bring another rise later. Only below said support at 1.2543 would abort and suggest top is formed instead risk further fall to another previous resistance at 1.2519 (now support).
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

