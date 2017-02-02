|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 02 17 08:01 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2665
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2668
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2612
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2542
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2505
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.2550, Target: 1.2670, Stop: 1.2515
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.2600, Target: 1.2700, Stop: 1.2565
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has maintained a firm undertone after this week’s rally, adding credence to our bullish view that recent upmove from 1.1986 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.2700-10, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2740-50 and price should falter below previous strong resistance at 1.2775, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy cable on subsequent pullback as previous resistance at 1.2597 should turn into support and bring another rise later. Only below said support at 1.2543 would abort and suggest top is formed instead risk further fall to another previous resistance at 1.2519 (now support).
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT