Written by Action Forex |
Jan 10 17 07:48 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2142
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2155
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2161
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2307
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2257
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2305
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.2250, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2285
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has remained under pressure after yesterday's selloff, adding credence to our view for recent decline to extend further weakness to 1.2120, then 1.2100, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2077-82 (61.8% projection of 1.2775-1.2199 measuring from 1.2433 and previous support) and reckon 1.2045-50 would hold from here, bring rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as the lower Kumo (now at 1.2257) should limit upside. Only break of resistance at 1.2271 (yesterday's high) would abort and signal a temporary low is formed instead, risk rebound to 1.2300.
