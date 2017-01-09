|
GBP/USD - 1.2188
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2218
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2280
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2377
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2336
New strategy :
Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2150, Stop: 1.2305
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable opened lower today and continued heading south, price broke below last week's low at 1.2199, confirming recent downtrend has resumed and may extend further weakness to 1.2150, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2120 and reckon 1.2100 would hold from here, bring rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as intra-day resistance at 1.2271 should limit upside. Above 1.2290-00 would abort and suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, risk a stronger rebound to 1.2330-35 first.
