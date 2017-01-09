<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2188





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2218



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2280



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2377



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2336





New strategy :



Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2150, Stop: 1.2305



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable opened lower today and continued heading south, price broke below last week's low at 1.2199, confirming recent downtrend has resumed and may extend further weakness to 1.2150, however, oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2120 and reckon 1.2100 would hold from here, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as intra-day resistance at 1.2271 should limit upside. Above 1.2290-00 would abort and suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, risk a stronger rebound to 1.2330-35 first.