Original strategy :



Sell at 1.2270, Target: 1.2130, Stop: 1.2305



New strategy :



Cable’s recovery after yesterday’s brief fall to 1.2107 has retained our view that further consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.2200 and later 1.2240-50 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2271 resistance and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.2107 would signal recent decline is still in progress and may extend weakness towards 1.2077-82 (61.8% projection of 1.2775-1.2199 measuring from 1.2433 and previous support) which is likely to hold on first testing.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on recovery as said resistance at 1.2271 should limit upside. A firm break above 1.2305-10 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2433-1.2107) would abort and signal a temporary low has been formed instead, risk rebound to 1.2340-50 first.