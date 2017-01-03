<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2275





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2289



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2309



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2336



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2304





New strategy :



Sell at 1.2305, Target: 1.2205, Stop: 1.2340



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable staged a strong rebound last week from 1.2200 to 1.2388, the subsequent selloff from there suggests top has been made there and consolidation with downside bias is seen for further fall to 1.2240, however, break of support at 1.2220 is needed to signal recent decline has resumed for retest of 1.2200, below there would extend weakness to 1.2170 and later 1.2150 but 1.2120-25 (50% projection of 1.2728-1.2200 measuring from 1.2388) should limit downside.



In view of this, we are looking to sell cable on recovery as 1.2300-10 should limit upside. Only above 1.2340-50 would defer and suggest the retreat from 1.2388 has ended, bring retest of this level first.