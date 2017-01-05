<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2299





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2327



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2305



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2276



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2246



New strategy :



Sell at 1.2330, Target: 1.2230, Stop: 1.2365



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable edged higher to 1.2363 earlier today, current sharp retreat suggests an intra-day top is possibly formed and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of the upper Kumo (now at 1.2276), then the lower Kumo (now at 1.2246) but break of 1.2220-25 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.2199 (this week's low) has ended, bring retest of this level later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell cable on recovery. Above said resistance at 1.2363 would abort and extend the rise from 1.2199 low for test of 1.2388-91 resistance, then towards 1.2430 but reckon 1.2450-60 would cap upside.