ActionForex.com
Mar 02 08:31 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2350 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 02 17 07:44 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2288


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2281

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2325

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2421

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2402


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2350, Target: 1.2250, Stop: 1.2385

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has remained under pressure after yesterday’s breach of previous support at 1.2347 (now resistance), suggesting the decline from 1.2706 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to previous support at 1.2251, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2200-10 and reckon 1.2170-75 would hold from here, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent rebound as 1.2347 (previous support now resistance) should limit upside and price should falter well below 1.2383 (another previous support), cable shall head south again from there.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.