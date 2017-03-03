<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2266





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2270



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2275



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2366



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2303





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.2350, Target: 1.2250, Stop: 1.2385



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.2350, Target: 1.2250, Stop: 1.2385



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has remained under pressure after this week’s drop below previous support at 1.2347 (now resistance), adding credence to our view that the decline from 1.2706 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.2202-25, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2200 and reckon 1.2170-75 would hold from here, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent rebound as 1.2347 (previous support now resistance) should limit upside and price should falter well below 1.2383 (another previous support), cable shall head south again from there.