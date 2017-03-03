|
Mar 03 17 06:56 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2266
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2270
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2275
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2366
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2303
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.2350, Target: 1.2250, Stop: 1.2385
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.2350, Target: 1.2250, Stop: 1.2385
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As cable has remained under pressure after this week’s drop below previous support at 1.2347 (now resistance), adding credence to our view that the decline from 1.2706 top is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.2202-25, however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.2200 and reckon 1.2170-75 would hold from here, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent rebound as 1.2347 (previous support now resistance) should limit upside and price should falter well below 1.2383 (another previous support), cable shall head south again from there.
