Feb 27 08:29 GMT

Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2470
Feb 27 17 08:13 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2405


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2417

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2479

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2526

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2497


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2470, Target: 1.2370, Stop: 1.2505

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has dropped again after Friday’s selloff, suggesting a test of indicated support at 1.2383-88 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and extend weakness to 1.2347 but only break there would confirm the decline from 1.2706 top has resumed for further fall to 1.2300-10 first but oversold condition should limit downside to 1.2270-75.

In view of this, we are looking to sell cable on recovery as 1.2470-75 should limit upside. Above 1.2500-05 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to the upper Kumo (now at 1.2526) which is likely to remain intact.
 

