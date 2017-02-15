ActionForex.com
Feb 15 12:42 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Sell at 1.2480 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 15 17 11:02 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2433


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.2480, Target: 1.2380, Stop: 1.2515

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Current break of indicated support at 1.2437-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2347-1.2582 and previous support) adds credence to our view that the rebound from 1.2347 (last week’s low) has ended at 1.2549 and bearishness remains for the fall from 1.2582 to extend weakness to 1.2400-10, below there would encourage for further decline to 1.2375-80 first.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent recovery as 1.2500 should limit upside. Only break of said resistance at 1.2549 would abort and shift risk back to upside for another rise towards last week’s high at 1.2582.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.