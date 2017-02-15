<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2433





New strategy :



Sell at 1.2480, Target: 1.2380, Stop: 1.2515



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Current break of indicated support at 1.2437-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2347-1.2582 and previous support) adds credence to our view that the rebound from 1.2347 (last week’s low) has ended at 1.2549 and bearishness remains for the fall from 1.2582 to extend weakness to 1.2400-10, below there would encourage for further decline to 1.2375-80 first.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent recovery as 1.2500 should limit upside. Only break of said resistance at 1.2549 would abort and shift risk back to upside for another rise towards last week’s high at 1.2582.