Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Written by Action Forex
Jan 04 17 08:15 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2281
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2253
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2252
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2329
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2300
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite yesterday's anticipated decline to 1.2199, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.2200 (last week's low) and current rebound suggest a temporary low has possibly been formed there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for retracement of the fall from 1.2388 and gain to 1.2290-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2388-1.2199) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2315-20 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter below 1.2355-60.
In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2252) would bring test of 1.2220-25 but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 1.2199 has ended, bring retest of this level first.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT