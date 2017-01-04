ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Stand aside
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 04 17 08:15 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2281


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2253

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2252

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2329

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2300


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite yesterday's anticipated decline to 1.2199, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 1.2200 (last week's low) and current rebound suggest a temporary low has possibly been formed there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for retracement of the fall from 1.2388 and gain to 1.2290-95 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2388-1.2199) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2315-20 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter below 1.2355-60.

In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2252) would bring test of 1.2220-25 but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 1.2199 has ended, bring retest of this level first.
 

