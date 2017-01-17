<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2127





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2089



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2063



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2152



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2066





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although sterling opened lower yesterday and fell to as low as 1.1986, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rebound suggest consolidation above this level would be seen and gain to 1.2150-55 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2175-80 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2233, bring another decline later.



In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2063) would bring test of 1.2017 support but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 1.1986 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend recent decline from 1.2775 top to 1.1950.