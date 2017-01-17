ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 17 17 08:46 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2127


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2089

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2063

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2152

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2066


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although sterling opened lower yesterday and fell to as low as 1.1986, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rebound suggest consolidation above this level would be seen and gain to 1.2150-55 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2175-80 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2233, bring another decline later.

In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2063) would bring test of 1.2017 support but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 1.1986 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend recent decline from 1.2775 top to 1.1950.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

