|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 17 17 08:46 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2127
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2089
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2063
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2152
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2066
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although sterling opened lower yesterday and fell to as low as 1.1986, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent rebound suggest consolidation above this level would be seen and gain to 1.2150-55 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.2175-80 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2233, bring another decline later.
In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2063) would bring test of 1.2017 support but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 1.1986 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend recent decline from 1.2775 top to 1.1950.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT