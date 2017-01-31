|
Jan 31 17 08:13 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2502
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2498
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2517
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2596
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2570
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.2650, Target: 1.2550, Stop: 1.2680
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Cable met renewed selling interest at 1.2601 yesterday and dropped again since, adding credence to our view that top has been formed at 1.2674, hence consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of 1.2460-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2253-1.2674), then 1.2444 (100% projection of 1.2674-1.2517 measuring from 1.2601), however, reckon 1.2414-19 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement and previous support) would hold from here.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 1.2535-40 would suggest an intra-day low is formed and bring a stronger rebound to 1.2570 but only break of resistance at 1.2601 would signal the fall from 1.2674 has ended.
