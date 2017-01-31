<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2502





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2498



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2517



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2596



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2570





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.2650, Target: 1.2550, Stop: 1.2680



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Cable met renewed selling interest at 1.2601 yesterday and dropped again since, adding credence to our view that top has been formed at 1.2674, hence consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of 1.2460-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2253-1.2674), then 1.2444 (100% projection of 1.2674-1.2517 measuring from 1.2601), however, reckon 1.2414-19 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement and previous support) would hold from here.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above 1.2535-40 would suggest an intra-day low is formed and bring a stronger rebound to 1.2570 but only break of resistance at 1.2601 would signal the fall from 1.2674 has ended.