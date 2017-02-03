<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2525





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2522



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2608



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2639



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2546





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As cable has remained under near term pressure after dropping sharply from 1.2706 (this week’s high), adding credence to our view that top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness to 1.2490-00 but break of 1.2470-75 is needed to provide confirmation, bring further fall to 1.2440-50 and later towards previous support at 1.2412 which is likely to hold on first testing.



On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.2560-65 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2608) would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above 1.2650 would suggest the retreat from 1.2706 has ended, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2670-75 but said resistance at 1.2706 should remain intact. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.