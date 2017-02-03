ActionForex.com
Feb 03 08:00 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 03 17 07:47 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2525


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2522

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2608

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2639

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2546


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has remained under near term pressure after dropping sharply from 1.2706 (this week’s high), adding credence to our view that top has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness to 1.2490-00 but break of 1.2470-75 is needed to provide confirmation, bring further fall to 1.2440-50 and later towards previous support at 1.2412 which is likely to hold on first testing.

On the upside, whilst recovery to 1.2560-65 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2608) would limit upside and bring another decline later. Above 1.2650 would suggest the retreat from 1.2706 has ended, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2670-75 but said resistance at 1.2706 should remain intact. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.