GBP/USD - 1.2435
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2460
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2460
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2583
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2493
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable has fallen again after brief recovery to 1.2487 and near term downside risk remains for recent decline to extend weakness towards 1.2412 support, loss of near term downward momentum would prevent sharp fall below 1.2390-00 and reckon downside would be limited to 1.2370-75, price should stay above 1.2350, bring rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above said resistance at 1.2487 would suggest low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.2525-35 but break there is needed to add credence to this view, then gain to 1.2565-70 would follow.
