Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2498



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2447



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2483



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2463





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday’s fall to 1.2347, the subsequent strong rebound in part due to cross-buying in sterling suggests low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen, above resistance at 1.2547 would extend this rebound from 1.2347 for retracement of recent decline to 1.2575-80 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.2600 and reckon 1.2615-20 would hold from here.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2447) would bring weakness to 1.2410-15 but downside should be limited to 1.2380-85 and said yesterday’s low at 1.2347 should remain intact, bring another rebound later.