|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 14 17 09:11 GMT
|
GBP/USD - 1.2529
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2533
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2515
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2511
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2493
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.2515, stopped at 1.2545
Position : - Short at 1.2515
Target : -
Stop : - 1.2545
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite yesterday’s retreat to 1.2481, cable found renewed buying interest there and has rebounded again, suggesting further consolidation above 1.2440 (Friday’s low) would be seen and upside risk remains for marginal gain to 1.2555-60, however, as outlook remains consolidative, reckon resistance at 1.2582 would hold from here and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.2481 would signal the rebound from 1.2440 has ended and revive bearishness, bring another test of this level later.
On the upside, only a break of said resistance at 1.2582 would shift risk back to upside and signal the rise from 1.2347 is still in progress for gain to 1.2600-10 but as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below 1.2640-50, bring retreat later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT