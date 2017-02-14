ActionForex.com
Feb 14 09:40 GMT

Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 14 17 09:11 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2529


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2533

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2515

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2511

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2493


Original strategy :

Sold at 1.2515, stopped at 1.2545

Position : - Short at 1.2515

Target :  -

Stop : - 1.2545


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite yesterday’s retreat to 1.2481, cable found renewed buying interest there and has rebounded again, suggesting further consolidation above 1.2440 (Friday’s low) would be seen and upside risk remains for marginal gain to 1.2555-60, however, as outlook remains consolidative, reckon resistance at 1.2582 would hold from here and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.2481 would signal the rebound from 1.2440 has ended and revive bearishness, bring another test of this level later.

On the upside, only a break of said resistance at 1.2582 would shift risk back to upside and signal the rise from 1.2347 is still in progress for gain to 1.2600-10 but as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below 1.2640-50, bring retreat later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

