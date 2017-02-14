<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2529





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2533



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2515



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2511



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2493





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.2515, stopped at 1.2545



Position : - Short at 1.2515



Target : -



Stop : - 1.2545





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday’s retreat to 1.2481, cable found renewed buying interest there and has rebounded again, suggesting further consolidation above 1.2440 (Friday’s low) would be seen and upside risk remains for marginal gain to 1.2555-60, however, as outlook remains consolidative, reckon resistance at 1.2582 would hold from here and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.2481 would signal the rebound from 1.2440 has ended and revive bearishness, bring another test of this level later.



On the upside, only a break of said resistance at 1.2582 would shift risk back to upside and signal the rise from 1.2347 is still in progress for gain to 1.2600-10 but as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below 1.2640-50, bring retreat later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.